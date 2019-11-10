One person is dead after a crash involving an automobile and a compact tractor in the village of Weedsport, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Route 31 in Weedsport. A tractor heading east on the south shoulder of the road was struck from behind by another vehicle, according to a news release.
The operator of the tractor, whose name hasn't been released, was ejected. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
You have free articles remaining.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene on foot, the sheriff's office said. The driver, whose name wasn't released, was apprehended a short distance from where the crash occurred. They are in custody.
More information about the suspect will be released at a later time, the sheriff's office added.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash may contact Detective Lt. Fred Cornelius at (315) 253-6562. Anonymous tips can be submitted on the sheriff's office website at cayugasheriff.com.