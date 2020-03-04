Crash results in car fire on Weedsport-Sennett Road

A car became engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon on Weedsport-Sennett Road near the border between the towns of Brutus and Sennett.

The only male occupant was removed from the vehicle by "passersby" before emergency responders arrived on the scene to transport him for medical treatment, the Weedsport Fire Department said.

The Sennett Fire Department categorized the incident as a suspected "car-into-tree" accident that occurred between Tanner and Shepherd roads around 2 p.m. Weedsport firefighters were also dispatched around that time to assist the Sennett department.

The fire was at first contained to the engine area, but quickly spread to consume the entire car, the WFD said, estimating that the flames were extinguished with water in about 35 to 40 minutes.

Information on the man's condition and where he was taken for treatment was not immediately available.

