Crash with ambulance, four other vehicles in Sennett sends eight to hospitals
top story
CAYUGA COUNTY

Crash with ambulance, four other vehicles in Sennett sends eight to hospitals

  • Updated
Eight people were transported to hospitals after a five-vehicle crash in Sennett Thursday afternoon.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said the call came in for the incident in the area of Grant Avenue Road and County Line Road at 4:06 p.m. Eight people were transported, with the people being taken to Auburn Community Hospital and Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. One of the vehicles involved in the crash was an ambulance with TLC Emergency Medical Services, dispatchers said.

Both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Route 5 between Chestnut Ridge Road and County House Road were closed due to the crash. The road reopened a short time later, after 5 p.m.

No other information was available.

