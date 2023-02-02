Firefighters from several area departments responded to a barn fire behind a house in the village of Moravia Thursday.

The fire was reported at 15 Church St. around 11:42 a.m., the Cayuga County 911 center said. Crews remained on the scene as of 2 p.m. The barn is located behind a house on the property.

Crews dispatched to the scene included firefighters from departments in Moravia, Locke, Sempronius, West Niles, Oswasco, Fleming, New Hope, Scipio and Groton. Four Town and Southern Cayuga ambulance squads also responded.

Additional information was not immediately available.