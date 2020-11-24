ADA: Fatal Weedsport crash a reminder that DWI cases are 'always preventable'

"We have lost enough of our community members to drunk driving," she said.

Adsit urged people not to drive if they've been drinking any amount of alcohol.

"Your own judgment of whether or not you are legally intoxicated or impaired is severely diminished when you have been drinking or taking drugs," she said. "Call someone for a ride. Just make a call and ask for help. Anyone else who is licensed and sober would rather take that call and get you home safely than to get a call or see on the news that you killed a good person like Mark Knapp because you were too selfish to ask for a ride and too selfish not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Don't be the next person that we have to send to prison for killing someone."

Knapp's daughter Samantha also addressed the problem of DWI in society in her remarks to the court at Tuesdays' proceeding.

"I am not saying what you did, Heriberto, is OK by any means, and I want you to serve your time, but what I want mostly is for everyone to think about the situation next time you or a loved one decides to just have one or two alcoholic beverages and drive," she said.

Knapp also urged Perez-Velasquez to address issues with alcohol abuse.