ADA: Fatal Weedsport crash a reminder that DWI cases are 'always preventable'

As part of her remarks in court Tuesday during the sentencing phase of a deadly drunk driving case, Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Diane Adsit took a few minutes to speak to the public.
"It seems that this is a recurring theme in my career," she said. "I stand in court and have to recount how good, decent, hard-working, law-abiding and well-loved people are killed by the selfish act of someone driving while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. It should never happen. It's always preventable."
Heriberto Perez-Velasquez was sentenced to 7 to 24 years in prison for his actions on Nov. 10, 2019, when he drove a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of at least 0.21% and crashed into the back of a tractor being legally driven by Mark Knapp on the shoulder of Route 31 in Weedsport. The crash killed Knapp, 59, and left his family and the Weedsport community in mourning.
Perez-Velasquez, who has since been convicted on federal charges for illegally entering the country and faces deportation back to his native Guatemala when his prison term ends, was also charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated a few weeks earlier in Wayne County.
For Adsit, the case is the latest deadly drunk driving crash of many she's prosecuted. And with the holiday season's arrival, she worries about the potential for the next one.
"We have lost enough of our community members to drunk driving," she said.
Adsit urged people not to drive if they've been drinking any amount of alcohol.
"Your own judgment of whether or not you are legally intoxicated or impaired is severely diminished when you have been drinking or taking drugs," she said. "Call someone for a ride. Just make a call and ask for help. Anyone else who is licensed and sober would rather take that call and get you home safely than to get a call or see on the news that you killed a good person like Mark Knapp because you were too selfish to ask for a ride and too selfish not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Don't be the next person that we have to send to prison for killing someone."
Knapp's daughter Samantha also addressed the problem of DWI in society in her remarks to the court at Tuesdays' proceeding.
"I am not saying what you did, Heriberto, is OK by any means, and I want you to serve your time, but what I want mostly is for everyone to think about the situation next time you or a loved one decides to just have one or two alcoholic beverages and drive," she said.
Knapp also urged Perez-Velasquez to address issues with alcohol abuse.
"I want you to obtain all of the help you need while you are in this amazing country," she said.
Adsit had noted during her remarks that Perez-Velasquez had denied having a drinking problem in his pre-sentencing interview. But after hearing what Adsit and Samantha Knapp said, he acknowledged having an alcohol issue when he spoke toward the end of Tuesday's proceeding.
"I need help," he said through an interpreter. "I recognize that. I accept that. ... I accept that help and I am receiving it."
One condition of the sentence Judge Thomas Leone issued was for Perez-Velasquez to comply with requirements of alcohol treatment programs while serving his prison term.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.