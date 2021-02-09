Adult, minor rack up 50 charges in car break-ins in Skaneateles, elsewhere

Two people are facing over 50 criminal charges after going on a stealing spree Saturday, taking items and money from vehicles in four different Onondaga County towns, state police said.

Police said Peter S. Dagostino Jr., 35, of Syracuse, and a 15-year-old male, who wasn't identified due to his age, stole items from 10 vehicles in Skaneateles, DeWitt, Pompey and Marcellus. It was determined the duo grabbed money, purses, wallets and backpacks from the cars they broke into that day. They largely stole from cars at parks and parking lots, police said.

A person called around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, state police said, to report seeing the two break into their car. They fled but the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a snowbank in Marcellus. The two were still in the snow bank when a trooper caught up to them. State police said a lot of the taken property has since been recovered.