Advisement committee formed to provide feedback to Cayuga County Sheriff's Office

A community advisement group has been formed to provide feedback and air any public concerns over the operation of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Brian Schenck said that the 12-member Community Collaborative Advisement Committee will provide a direct link between the sheriff’s office and the public "to ensure we maintain the trust and respect of those we serve."

In a news release, the sheriff said that public trust "is essential to the success of our mission as the office seeks to secure and maintain a safe community. To achieve this, a cooperative relationship between the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and the public is crucial."

The collaboration "will serve as a direct link, or bridge, to the public" and allow for direct citizen input and advisement related to the services provided by, and practices of the sheriff’s office. According to the committee's statement of purpose, its members must "abstain from inserting partisan national or local political platforms or positions into the committee’s deliberations and/or advisement."

The primary goals of the committee will be to:

• Provide public feedback about law enforcement services and practices.

• Advise of any public concerns regarding how the office delivers its responsibilities.

• Advise of any public concerns that need to be addressed by leadership or designated representatives.

• Recommend new programs, services, initiatives that are needed to address community needs and/or concerns.

• Provide a conduit for the sheriff’s office to address concerns that may present issues or objectives that can be addressed and discussed by the public.

• Serve as a conduit that will enable the office to provide pertinent information to the community regarding its law enforcement practices while any communications that can serve as public education regarding reasons why the sheriff's office serves the public in the manner that it does.

“I appreciate the efforts of these community members to assist our Sheriff’s Office in fulfilling our mission by partnering with us to ensure we maintain the trust and respect of those we serve," Schenck said in a statement. "The members of your Sheriff’s Office and I are committed to securing and maintaining a safe community as well as enhancing the quality of life for all. Working with those we serve is key to our success and I look forward to our collaboration moving forward.”

Committee members • Kathleen Aguilar – Community Member – Agriculture / Education • Legislator James Basile – Cayuga County Legislature • William Berry – Chairman of the Board of the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace • Bryan Bush – Peer Recovery Support Advocate • Joshua Czyz – Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain • Deputy Brian Kelly – Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office • Corporal Ben Laderer – Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office • Legislator Brian Muldrow – Cayuga County Legislator • Robert Otterstatter – Community Member and Business Owner • Travis Poole – Cayuga County Fire, Rescue EMS Coordinator and Auburn Fireman • Brian Schenck – Cayuga County Sheriff • Shari Weiss – Director of the Cayuga Community Health Network

How to offer feedback • Online at cayugacounty.us/155/Sheriffs-Office • Email Sheriff Brian Schenck at Sheriff@cayugacounty.us • Call the sheriff’s office at (315) 253-4337

