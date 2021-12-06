After trying to flee police, Syracuse man charged with Cayuga County rape

A Syracuse man was arrested and charged with forcible rape stemming from a complaint Saturday afternoon in the town of Mentz.

New York State Police said a complaint of a rape was made on Route 31 around 4 p.m. with a call to the Cayuga Count 911 center. Troopers declined to release additional details about the complaint, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Troopers said the alleged victim provided a description of the assailant, and he was seen in the town of Galen in Wayne County around 4:24 p.m. Saturday. The suspect fled in a vehicle, leading to a law enforcement pursuit that went down Route 414 into Seneca County, on to the New York State Thruway and ending in the eastbound lanes in the Cayuga County town of Brutus around 4:55 p.m.

Lamont A. Bland, 58, Syracuse, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree rape, a class A felony, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, along with second-degree menacing and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, both class A misdemeanors.

Bland was arraigned in the Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part court and remanded to the county jail without bail.

