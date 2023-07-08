The New York State Police police gave out nearly 13,000 tickets and arrested a little more than 190 people across New York state during a Fourth of July enforcement campaign on impaired driving.

From June 30 to July 5, state police issued a total of 12,991 tickets and arrested 193 people for driving while intoxicated charges during the crackdown, a news release from the state police said. Troopers investigated 949 crashes, including 158 personal injury crashes and five deaths

The campaign, paid for by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, included state police using sobriety checkpoints, holding additional DWI patrols and ticketing distracted drivers using handheld electronic devices. The news release noted speeding and aggressive driving was also targeted as a part of the initiative. Tickets given out include 4,671 for speeding, 1,030 for seatbelt violations, 322 for distracted driving and 162 tickets for people not following the state's "move over" law.

In the state police's Troop E region, which includes most of the Cayuga County-area, 433 speeding tickets were passed out, along with 21 DWI arrests, 19 tickets for distracted driving, 109 tickets for child restraint/seat belt violations and 12 tickets related to the "move over" law.

State police within Troop D, which includes the areas of Elbridge and Skaneateles, issued 524 tickets for speeding, 23 DWI arrests, 39 distracted driving tickets, 165 tickets for child restraint/seat belt violations and nine "move over" law tickets.

The release added that over the course of last year's Independence Day enforcement campaign, from July 1 to July 5, 2022, state police gave out 12,160 total tickets and arrested 197 people for driving while intoxicated charges.