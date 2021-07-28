Appeals court affirms legality of Cayuga Nation's gaming center in Union Springs

A federal appeals court has upheld the Cayuga Indian Nation of New York's rights to operate its gaming center in the village of Union Springs despite a local ordinance that prohibits it.

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday issued a decision that agreed with a federal judge's ruling in March 2020 that the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act removes the village's ability to enforce local gambling ordinances with the Cayuga Nation. Lakeside operates under a license from the National Indian Gaming Commission.

The village had argued in its appeal of U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd's decision that the nation had already argued and lost its case to avoid local enforcement with previous litigation that began in the early 2000s, but the appeals court said that claim lacked merit because the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act was not a central issue in the old case.

"As we and our sister circuits have held, IGRA preempts all state and local legislation and regulation relating to gambling conducted on 'Indian lands,'" the judges wrote in the 45-page decision, which went on to conclude that the Lakeside Entertainment parcel does qualify as "Indian lands" as defined by the federal Indian gaming law.