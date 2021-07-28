 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appeals court affirms legality of Cayuga Nation's gaming center in Union Springs
alert featured
INDIAN AFFAIRS

Appeals court affirms legality of Cayuga Nation's gaming center in Union Springs

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Cayuga Nation Lakeside Entertainment

The Cayuga Nation has submitted plans to the village of Union Springs for a new gaming center that would be built behind its current Lakeside Entertainment building on Cayuga Street. The plans also include a new parking lot that would be built on land shown at the right of this photo.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A federal appeals court has upheld the Cayuga Indian Nation of New York's rights to operate its gaming center in the village of Union Springs despite a local ordinance that prohibits it.

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday issued a decision that agreed with a federal judge's ruling in March 2020 that the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act removes the village's ability to enforce local gambling ordinances with the Cayuga Nation. Lakeside operates under a license from the National Indian Gaming Commission.

The village had argued in its appeal of U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd's decision that the nation had already argued and lost its case to avoid local enforcement with previous litigation that began in the early 2000s, but the appeals court said that claim lacked merit because the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act was not a central issue in the old case.

"As we and our sister circuits have held, IGRA preempts all state and local legislation and regulation relating to gambling conducted on 'Indian lands,'" the judges wrote in the 45-page decision, which went on to conclude that the Lakeside Entertainment parcel does qualify as "Indian lands" as defined by the federal Indian gaming law.

Federal judge rules Union Springs can't regulate Cayuga Nation gaming hall

Lakeside has been operating for several years under an injunction while the more recent litigation, started by the Cayuga Nation in, has been working its way through the federal court system.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The appeals court also was not moved by the village's citations of the 2005 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case of City of Sherrill v. Oneida Indian Nation of New York, which concluded that American Indian nations could not buy up parcels of land on the open market and automatically make them sovereign land exempt from local ordinances and taxes.

The Cayuga Nation closed its Union Springs game hall in response to that decision, but later worked with the National Indian Gaming Commission to renew its license under the federal Indian gaming act and reopened in 2013.

In 2014, in response to action taken by the village code enforcement officer related to a 1958 village gaming ordinance, the nation filed its most recent federal lawsuit against the village.

Cayuga Nation plans second gaming center in Union Springs

In the ruling, the appeals court noted that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act does not provide the nation with a immunity from from non-gaming ordinances.

Earlier this year, the nation began working through the village's building and site plan review process with respect to an expansion of the Lakeside Trading business. A second facility would offer 142 gaming machines, significantly more than the 86 machines in the existing gaming center. Plans also includes a 77-space parking lot to the north of the existing building.

Download PDF Cayuga Nation vs. Union Springs appeals court ruling
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of acres burned in Russian wildfires

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News