An Auburn man's conviction stemming from a 2019 shooting death has been reversed by a mid-level appeals court, citing concerns of an illegally constituted grand jury.

The state Appellate Division-Fourth Department determined in a May 5 decision that there was a flaw in the grand jury selection process leading up to the conviction of Gage Ashley, who was sentenced in Cayuga County Court in 2021 on murder charges and other counts connected to the killing of 36-year-old Joshua Poole at 8 Delevan St.

The appeals court ordered that the conviction be reversed, Ashley's previous guilty plea be vacated and the original indictment against Ashley is dismissed without prejudice for the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office to again present any appropriate charges to a different grand jury.

The court said it agreed with the defendant's contention that an error was made in refusing to dismiss the indictment "on the ground that the grand jury was illegally constituted," because one of the grand jurors was not qualified to serve due to a prior criminal conviction.

Todd Sloan, Ashley's attorney at the time, had filed a motion to dismiss the indictment ahead of the trial after learning about one of the grand jurors had a felony conviction. At an August 2021 hearing, Cayuga County Judge Thomas Leone heard arguments on the matter from Sloan and the attorneys for Lucciano Spagnola, who had also been charged in connection with Poole's death. Ashley, Spagnola and co-defendant Tyree Anglin had all been in front of the same grand jury.

Leone ultimately upheld the indictments, agreeing with the DA's office's argument that the defense needed to show how the convicted felon's presence on the grand jury prejudiced their clients. The judge said the defense "did not show prejudice" existed in the indictments of their clients.

"Despite the illegally constituted grand jury, the court nonetheless determined that dismissal of the indictment was unwarranted inasmuch as the alleged defect did not result in any prejudice to defendant," the appeals court said in its decision. "We conclude that it was an error for the court to require a showing of prejudice before dismissing the indictment."

Ashley pleaded guilty to every charge he faced, and Leone sentenced him to 21 years to life in prison for first-degree murder and second-degree murder. He was also given 15 years to life and 5 years of post-release supervision for first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, plus sentences for less serious charges.

Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina, who frequently handles appellate work for the DA's office, told The Citizen the office respectfully disagrees with the decision.

"This is somebody who admitted in open court that he committed the crimes. The appellate division noted that there was no prejudice," Valdina said. "And in fact, our research disclosed that case law from the court of appeals going back 150 years holds that a disqualification of a grand juror does not require dismissal of the indictment, so we were both surprised and disappointed by the court decision. We're looking to move forward with a case (and) we're reviewing that currently."

Valdina also pointed out the DA's office is not involved in the grand jury selection process. When asked if the DA's office intended to place Ashley in front of another grand jury, he said, "we're reviewing our options going forward." In regards to the possibility of the DA's office trying to appeal the appellate division's ruling, he again said the office was reviewing its options

He also noted the previous convictions for Spagnola and Anglin are still in effect. Spagnola was sentenced in November 2021 to 17 years to life in prison for two counts of second-degree murder. Anglin, who originally faced a murder charge, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in late June 2021 and was sentenced around a year later, in mid-June 2022.

David Elkovitch, the attorney who handled Ashley's appeal, pointed out that the appeals court's ruling was unanimous.

"I think the appellate division believed it was a cut-and-dry answer to the issue of whether the grand jury was valid or not. Basically, they said it was illegally constituted because there was a convicted felon on the grand jury and that's one of the disqualifications," he said.

Ben Susman, one of Spagnola's defense attorneys prior to his conviction, filed a motion in 2021 with attorney Norm Chirco to have Spagnola's indictment dismissed due to the grand jury issue and made arguments along with Sloan at that August 2021 hearing. Susman said he will be reaching out to Spagnola to inform him of the appeals court's ruling and to speak with him about "how he'd like to proceed moving forward." Susman said he could potentially file a motion for his client's indictment to be dismissed.

"I think the fourth department got the decision correct. It's the exact argument we made in the trial court," Susman said.