Arrangements being made to bring homicide suspect back to Cayuga County

Cayuga County law enforcement hope to get a woman currently in custody in South Carolina back to New York state later this month to answer for an Auburn murder charge.

Shameek Marie Copes, of 1 Jefferson St., Apt. 1, Auburn, turned herself in at the Rock Hill Police Department in Rock Hill, South Carolina, not long after an arrest warrant accusing her of second-degree murder was issued in Cayuga County on March 28. She was wanted by the Auburn Police Department in connection with the shooting death of John Wesley Smith III, 37, of Syracuse, who was found dead in front of Swifty's Tavern in Auburn at around 1:40 a.m. on March 15.

Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci told The Citizen Friday that Copes waived her right to an extradition hearing during a court appearance York County, South Carolina, on March 29. As result, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office is working with the ADP and the U.S. Marshals Service to make arrangements to bring Copes back to Cayuga County.

Grome Antonacci said authorities hope Copes can be brought back to the county some time this month, noting "we have 30 days from the date" that she was picked up in South Carolina to pick her up, but that is subject to another 30 days if needed. Grome Antonacci said an extension should not be needed.

Law enforcement have limited the details they've made public about their investigation, including whether Copes is the only suspect in Smith's death. Grome Antonacci said Friday that she could not comment on the case.

In late March, the APD named Copes as a "person of interest" in Smith's shooting death and asked for public assistance in locating her. Police said at the time Copes may have fled New York and was known to have connections to people in states such as North Carolina, Texas, Michigan, Florida and Georgia, among other areas. The APD said days later that she was a suspect in the fatal shooting, and then obtained the warrant for her arrest a fews after that.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

