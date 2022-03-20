Arrest warrants issued for Auburn smoke shop owner, property manager

The Auburn Police Department has warrants out on two people connected to a smoke shop in the city, including the business owner, after thousands of illegal items were reportedly found there in a February raid.

In February, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Auburn Smoke Shop, 67 Franklin St., and discovered over 18,000 illegal products such as untaxed cigarettes, marijuana and flavored vaping products. The establishment, which opened in April 2021, was previously the site of various criminal investigations before the raid, including a reported armed robbery on Dec. 31.

Following a city nuisance committee deciding on March 16 to hold a hearing on the shop next month, Auburn Police Chief James Slayton told The Citizen Thursday that there are felony warrants out for business owner Mohamed Algamal and the property manager for the business, Zakarya Alharbi. The warrants are for evading cigarette tax law, a class E felony.

Slayton said the APD will need to confer with the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office to determine if any other charges will be forthcoming.

The department has been working with the state Department of Taxation and Finance on the charges related to the cigarettes, and Slayton said the APD will continue working with that agency "until this issue is resolved."

Slayton also noted that there have been fewer police calls about issues in that area since the raid was executed, saying "that's what we had in mind," not only for the officers who would respond to calls connected to the shop but for the neighbors and businesses in that area.

An employee at the Auburn Smoke Shop declined to be interviewed by The Citizen Thursday.

Auburn is also working on other ways to address the shop, which has attracted concerns from city officials and neighboring community members and businesses in recent months.

The Auburn Nuisance Abatement Committee voted at a meeting March 16 to set up a hearing regarding the smoke shop at a meeting April 20 where, if the body determines the shop has been a public nuisance, various options can be taken, including closing the building down. The committee, which reviews complaints on properties within the city, started in June, and the body coordinates with city departments to address concerns.

At the March 16 meeting, the board — which consists of Slayton, Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert and Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz — opted to schedule a hearing on the business for the April 20 meeting.

Before the body made its decision, Slayton mentioned the warrants. Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland suggested sending notice to the property owner at 67 Franklin St. — which is Auburn-Franklin Ventures LLC out of Rochester, according to Cayuga County property records — that a hearing would be set. The property owner is different from the property manager of the business.

"If they seek an adjournment in that matter, we can perhaps deal with that if that does come," Garland said.

He added that he believed the APD's efforts on this matter "has had a good effect," but he wanted to "bring in the property owner here and at the very least, make them plead their case."

"I know that we have a raft of charges that are pending against members of the business organization. Those individuals will be held to the penal law and tax law of the state of New York," he continued. "But the owner of the property perhaps should face the music and not be allowed to allow a public nuisance within the city of Auburn, so my recommendation would be to schedule a hearing for the next board meeting."

Dygert asked if the time period between that day's meeting and the April 20 meeting would be "adequate notice to give to the property owner and the business owner."

"We're looking to effect service on a limited liability corporation," Garland said. "I don't have a tremendous amount of experience in that enough to issue an opinion of how likely that is to happen within a month, but we can certainly attempt to effect service and bring in members of that LLC within that time."

Dygert addressed the nuisance committee's latest actions towards the smoke shop at an Auburn City Council meeting Thursday. He said that normally, once a property is before the board, "the property owners are stepping up and dealing with the issues, whether it be with (Auburn) code enforcement or law enforcement, things like that, and we tend not to see to repeat issues with those properties once they make it before the committee."

He noted that the issue with Auburn Smoke Shop would be moving forward, however, with the upcoming hearing.

"That property will move on to a hearing in April, at which point the property owner...will have an opportunity to speak before the committee, as well as anyone in that neighborhood who has an issue with it, and then we will move on from there," Dygert continued.

He also said the APD had separate warrants out for the smoke shop's owner and business manager.

Garland said in an interview with The Citizen Friday that the city's corporation counsel office is in the process of sending notice to the Secretary of State, which will then give the property owner notice regarding the hearing and a chance to be heard, "in keeping with the (city of Auburn's) nuisance chapter notice requirements."

For the hearing next month, the corporation counsel office will "put on a case as to why the property is being let out as a nuisance", Garland said, and a representative for the property owner will have an opportunity to respond. The committee will then "determine whether or not a nuisance exists," Garland continued.

If the shop is declared to be a nuisance, there are various options available to the committee, Garland said, including ordering the closure of the building, suspending a business license or revoking a certificate of occupancy.

At one point, Garland said the nuisance chapter of the city's codes "allows the city to hold property owners accountable for the way in which their property is used."

"What we're going to do on April 20th is hold the property owners accountable for the way in which they have allowed their property to be used. And it's my position that they have allowed their property to be used as a nuisance," he added.

At a nuisance committee meeting held last month, the body voted to send notice to the smoke shop property owner requesting that a representative attend the March 16 meeting. Garland said Friday he didn't remember if notice was sent out to the LCC in regards to that meeting.

"That's not a legal necessity by any means, and frankly, if Auburn-Franklin Ventures LLC is operating blissfully unaware of what's going on on Franklin Street, that is their fault, and that is not just my opinion, that is the liability which the nuisance chapter (of the city's codes) imposes on them," he said.

Michael Laframboise, owner of Underground Ink CNY, 66 Arterial East, which neighbors the smoke shop, aired concerns regarding the smoke shop at the February committee meeting, such as people driving over grass in his business' driveway and fights and other issues in the back parking lot.

Laframboise told The Citizen Thursday that he believes the city is making efforts to deal with these concerns. He noted that not long after he spoke at that meeting, a city code enforcement officer stopped by to take pictures of Underground Ink's backlot and other outside areas where issues with the smoke shop had taken place. Laframboise said an officer with the APD also came by at one point to ask him to reach out if he saw anything suspicious.

"I'm actually pretty impressed on how fast they responded to what we had to say," Laframboise said.

He also noted that he hasn't had any major issues related to the smoke shop since that raid was executed.

"Anybody that doesn't have a problem with it, they can go be your neighbor and not mine," Laframboise added.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

