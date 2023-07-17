A state appeals court has affirmed the convictions of the man who attempted to rob a bank in Cato and burglarized a nearby residence in 2019, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Jason Ingleston's convictions of third-degree attempted robbery and second-degree burglary were affirmed June 30 by the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, the district attorney's office said.

Ingleston attempted to rob the Cato branch of Community Bank N.A. on Oct. 15, 2019. Wearing a motorcycle helmet, he handed a teller a note demanding money and claiming he had a gun. The teller refused, and Ingleston fled to a residence on Veley Road in Ira, where he was apprehended by New York State Police. Ingleston was in possession of the note, as well as a safe and other items stolen from the residence.

Ingleston was convicted in April 2021, and that August was sentenced to consecutively serve 2-4 years for the robbery charge and 13 years for the burglary charge, plus five years of post-release supervision.

At one point, Ingleston's sentencing was postponed because he refused to leave his cell in the Cayuga County Jail.