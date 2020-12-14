Auburn and Cayuga County policing forum set for Tuesday

A community group that has been meeting to discuss local policing policies in the wake of nationwide social justice protests last spring and summer will hold its first public engagement forum on Tuesday.

The Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Community Collaborative 2020 on Police and Community Relations has a public Zoom meeting schedule for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The forum, which will be moderated by former Auburn Mayor Guy Cosentino, "will give our community members an opportunity to be heard as well as an opportunity discuss some topics that have been evaluated during the 2 stakeholder meetings that have already occurred," APD Chief Shawn Butler said in an email.

Visit www.AuburnNY.gov/APDCC2020 for a link to register for the meeting on Zoom. That site also has video replays of all the community meetings that have been held on the collaborative so far.