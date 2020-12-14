Auburn and Cayuga County policing forum set for Tuesday

A community group that has been meeting to discuss local policing policies in the wake of nationwide social justice protests last spring and summer will hold its first public engagement forum on Tuesday.
The Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Community Collaborative 2020 on Police and Community Relations has a public Zoom meeting schedule for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The forum, which will be moderated by former Auburn Mayor Guy Cosentino, "will give our community members an opportunity to be heard as well as an opportunity discuss some topics that have been evaluated during the 2 stakeholder meetings that have already occurred," APD Chief Shawn Butler said in an email.
Visit www.AuburnNY.gov/APDCC2020 for a link to register for the meeting on Zoom. That site also has video replays of all the community meetings that have been held on the collaborative so far.
As directed by Executive Order No. 203 (the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative), this stakeholder group is reviewing police "deployments, strategies, policies, procedures and practices" and devise a plan to improve them in order to meet the needs of the community, promote trust and address systemic racial biases. The APD and sheriff's office are working on this project together.
Tuesday's meeting is the latest step in the process. Both Auburn police and the county sheriff's office have held informational presentations to social justice groups, and more informal get-togethers, as the national dialogue about policing intensified following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police officers in May.
Both agencies have been collecting community survey information since last month. The sheriff's office survey is available at cayugacounty.formstack.com/forms/cayuga_county_survey and the APD survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/apd_connecting_bridges.
A second public forum is planned for early January, and a final presentation by the collaborative group anticipated in early February.
