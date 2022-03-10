Auburn bank robber who fled to Pennsylvania now heading to prison

AUBURN — A man who robbed an Auburn bank in 2019 and then fled the state was sentenced Thursday in Cayuga County.

Dustin W. Hall, 34, was accused of stealing more than $21,000 in a robbery in which he used a gun at Generations Bank on North Seward Avenue in June 2019. He was found in Pennsylvania around a month later following a multi-state manhunt. He pleaded guilty in Cayuga County Court to a charge of first-degree robbery, a class B felony, in December.

On Thursday, Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina said Hall's previously agreed-upon sentence of 10 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision for the robbery count was contingent on if he paid the rest of the restitution owed to Generations Bank up front.

Valdina noted that at one point during the Auburn Police Department's investigation, they found $9,250 in Hall's truck. Valdina said that Hall admitted that money was a part of the proceeds from the robbery. Hall needed to pay the remaining sum of around $12,000 as restitution to the bank and pay more than $6,000 in worker's compensation to a bank employee affected by in the incident.

Joseph Centra, Hall's attorney, said that the money was set aside in escrow to be paid.

At one point, Valdina said Hall "accepted responsibility fairly promptly." Valdina later mentioned that a bank teller at the scene was "absolutely traumatized."

Before Judge Thomas Leone gave his sentence, he asked Hall if there was anything he wanted to say. Hall expressed regret for his actions.

"I apologize to everyone who's been affected by this series of events," he said.

But Hall also seemed to dispute the way the case was handled, saying "there's a lot wrong with this." Leone said Hall accepted responsibility in his pre-sentence investigation report, but the judge noted that "it sounds like you're trying to step back a little bit." Leone still accepted Hall's sentence of 10 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.

The DA's office previously said state police in Pennsylvania arrested Hall in July 2019, adding that Hall had two illegal handguns, one of which was believed to have been the weapon used in the Auburn robbery.

Hall was convicted of felony gun possession in Pennsylvania and was sentenced to two years in prison there. After Hall served that time, the DA's office previously said, Hall was brought back to New York for his Cayuga County charges.

The APD released photos and a description of Hall about a week after the robbery, seeking the public's help in finding him but warning that he was considered armed and dangerous. In early July, Auburn police started getting license plate reader hits on a vehicle connected with Hall in western New York near the border with Pennsylvania. Authorities in that area were contacted to be on the lookout, which resulted in Hall being located at a TA Travel Center in Harborcreek, Pennsylvania.

