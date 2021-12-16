Auburn bank robbery defendant who was caught in Pennsylvania pleads guilty

AUBURN — After fleeing to — and serving time in — Pennsylvania, the man charged in a 2019 Auburn bank robbery has pleaded guilty in Cayuga County.

Dustin W. Hall, 33, had been accused of robbing Generations Bank on North Seward Avenue with a gun in June 2019. A multi-state manhunt located him in Pennsylvania about a month later.

Hall was in front on Judge Thomas Leone in court Thursday, facing charges of first-degree robbery, a class B felony, and third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony.

Hall pleaded guilty to the robbery charge, and is currently set to be sentenced to 10 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision. His plea satisfied the larceny count, and sentencing is set for Feb. 17.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office said in a news release Thursday that after Hall "made off with $21,000" in his gunpoint robbery at the bank, he fled to Pennsylvania. In July 2019, the DA's office said, state police in Pennsylvania arrested Hall, who had two illegal handguns — one of which was believed to have been the gun used in the Auburn robbery.

Hall was convicted of felony gun possession and was sentenced to two years in prison in Pennsylvania.

After serving that time, Hall was returned to New York state to face his Cayuga County charges, the DA's office said. He must "make restitution in full for the proceeds of the robbery plus insurance costs" as a part of his plea deal.

About a week after the robbery, Auburn police released photos and a description of Hall, seeking the public's help in locating him but warning that he was considered armed and dangerous. In early July, Auburn police began receiving license plate reader hits on a vehicle connected with Hall in western New York near the border with Pennsylvania. Authorities in that area were contacted to be on the lookout, which resulted in him being found at a TA Travel Center in Harborcreek, Pennsylvania.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

