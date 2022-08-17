 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CRIME

Auburn bar stabbing suspect arraigned on attempted murder charge

An Auburn man arrested last spring for allegedly stabbing a bar security guard pleaded not guilty to elevated charges in Cayuga County Court Wednesday.

Gregory J. Jordan, 37 Pulaski St., was in front of Judge Thomas Leone on charges of second-degree attempted murder, a class B felony, and second-degree assault, a class D felony, following a grand jury indictment handed down in late June.

The Auburn Police Department previously said a call for a stabbing at Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., came in at 2:20 a.m. Sunday, May 29, and the suspect was later identified as Jordan. A security person was found bleeding from his neck when officers arrived at the bar. The man was taken to Auburn Community Hospital for a non-life threatening injury, APD said.

Jordan was charged at the time with the assault count and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, also a class D felony. He was arraigned at Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and initially was remanded to the Cayuga County Jail. 

However, Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina told The Citizen Wednesday, Jordan later became eligible for release on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond bail, which Jordan posted. At that time, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office recommended bail be set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

At Wednesday's arraignment on the indictment counts, rhe DA's office recommended bail be set at $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond. Leone set bail at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. Because Jordan had been out on bond, Leone told him he could either post bail by 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon or report to the jail, Valdina added. 

Jordan's next day in court is currently scheduled to be Thursday, Sept. 29.

The case marked the second violent incident at Swifty's in less than three months. John Wesley Smith III, 37, of Syracuse, was discovered dead of a gunshot wound in front of the bar around 1:40 a.m. March 15. Shameek M. Copes, 28, of 1 Jefferson St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was arrested and pleaded not guilty to counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with that case.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

