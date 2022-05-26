Auburn burglar who was found with a dagger gets prison time

AUBURN — An Auburn man who fled from authorities after a burglary and was later found carrying a dagger will be spending six years in prison.

Randy Longley, 54, who had a previously listed address of 41 N. Fulton St., faced Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court Thursday for sentencing on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and petit larceny.

The Auburn Police Department previously reported on the burglary in progress call it received around 12:19 a.m. March 6, 2021, on South Fulton Street, where Longley was spotted stealing items from an enclosed porch. Longley was discovered in the area carrying a chair and a window blind, and he dropped the items and started to run upon seeing the officers. He was promptly chased down by the officers, who found during a search that Longley was carrying a dagger, although he did not use or threaten to use the weapon.

In court Tuesday, Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina noted Longley had a previous driving while intoxicated conviction but had "graduated to residential burglary" now that he was older. Longley's attorney, Dennis Sedor, said his client has alcohol and mental health issues.

"He knows what he did was worse than foolish," Sedor said.

When asked if there was anything he wanted to say, Longley said he "would like to express remorse" over his actions and apologized to the people in the home he burglarized.

Leone sentenced Longley to a previously agreed-upon arrangement of six years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision for the second-degree burglary charge, satisfying the other charges.

Also in court:

• Leone at first granted and then denied a defendant's request to have a day to get his affairs in order before serving a six-month stint in jail

Seraphin Moniz, 28, was sentenced on charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Todd Sloan, Moniz's attorney, noted that although his client had previously accepted an agreed-upon sentence of six months in jail and five years of felony probation to a reduced charge of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, Leone had previously agreed that Sloan would be able to present his argument on why Moniz shouldn't receive those six months in jail.

Sloan argued that Moniz has made major positive changes in his life, including having a job as a chef in Seneca Falls and having a 7-month-old son with his girlfriend, adding that Moniz is "the primary breadwinner" of his family. Sloan argued that if Moniz spends six months in jail, his job likely wouldn't still be available upon his return. Sloan said he felt that jail sentence would have "real consequences" for Moniz.

"We're dealing with a real person with a real family," Sloan said.

Moniz also argued that he wouldn't be able to get his job back if he was gone for six months.

"I've changed a lot," he said.

But Leone said he and the district attorney's office had given Moniz plenty of consideration, noting the amount of charges that would be satisfied by the sentence.

Moniz then requested some time to get his affairs in order before going to jail. Moniz said he needed to communicate with his employer, give some money to his girlfriend and give his son a kiss goodbye. Leone said he would give Moniz until 5 p.m. Friday, May 27, to report to the jail.

Moniz appeared visibly frustrated after his sentence was announced, leaning back in frustration in his chair in court several times. After Moniz signed a series of court documents, he quickly bolted from his chair and left the court room, and Leone asked that Moniz be brought back in. Sloan said he had told Moniz that he could leave. After Moniz sat back down, Leone said he felt Moniz had been disrespectful to him and to Sloan and added that he changed his mind about giving Moniz a day before reporting in.

"You're going to jail today," Leon said.

Moniz apologized several times as Leone spoke, and Moniz was placed in handcuffs shortly afterward.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

