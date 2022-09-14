Auburn district, city council agree on adding new patrol officers on school grounds

AUBURN — Two extra patrol officers will be brought in to help cover the Auburn Enlarged City School District.

At its meeting Tuesday, the board of education approved a resolution authorizing an amendment to a previous agreement between the district and the city of Auburn on behalf of the Auburn Police Department regarding staffing for school resource officers and school patrol officers. The amendment adds two additional patrol officers, who would be retired law enforcement.

The program to have SROs provided by the Auburn Police Department at the district's school buildings has existed for years, the most recent contract between the district and the department was approved at a school board meeting in early July 2021, allowing for special patrol officers to be brought in..

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said before Tuesday's meeting that the district currently has three SROs — one for Auburn High School, another for Auburn Junior High School and another covering all five elementary school buildings. The district also currently has four patrol officers. Because some of the patrol officers don't work full days, he said, having two more people will allow Auburn to have coverage for all of its elementary buildings. He said the district has never had an officer at each of its school buildings at the same time before, but it would with two more patrol officers.

Pirozzolo explained why the district wants to bring in more patrol officers.

"Unfortunately, with these societal changes, an increase in violence that we've seen in schools, safety is our main priority and we want to be sure that our staff feels safe, our children feel safe and our parents feel safe sending their kids to school, so it's just one of our main priorities," he said.

The superintendent said he hopes the APD will be able to fill the two new openings as soon as possible.

A resolution for the new amendment to the city and district's agreement was unanimously approved at an Auburn City Council meeting Sept. 8. The two new officers are being brought in "due to an ever increasing concern for the safety and welfare of the students within the schools," the resolution said.

Before council voted, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino asked if the two new positions would be for paid for by the city or the district. City Manager Jeff Dygert said the payment would be under "the same terms as we've had previously" and the the district would reimburse the city for the cost of the new officers. Giannettino then asked if adding two new positions had been vetted with union leadership. Dygert said yes, adding that "it doesn't impact daily staffing for the police department."