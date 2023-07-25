AUBURN — An Auburn man has been sentenced to prison after previously admitting to causing an overdose death.

Matthew Carnicelli, 35, was before Judge Jon Budelmann in Cayuga County Court Tuesday, facing a second-degree manslaughter charge and a count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after allegedly selling a fentanyl compound that resulted in an overdose death last year. He pleaded guilty to those counts in May.

For the manslaughter charge, Carncelli was sentenced Tuesday to 3.5 to 7 years in state prison. He was also sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision for the possession charge, with both sentences running concurrently.

Before the decision was announced, Eric Smith, Carnicelli's attorney, said that his client's pre-sentence investigation report from the Cayuga County Probation Department indicated Carnicelli expressed regret for what happened.

"The probation department went out of their way to provide how much remorse he had for his actions," Smith said.

Adding that Carnicelli had been friends with the victim for six years, Smith said his client has a 10-year-old child and has struggled with addiction issues for years.

"If he gets help, I think he could turn things around quite substantially," Smith said.

When asked if he wanted to say anything on his own behalf, Carnicelli expressed remorse and said he has tried every recovery program available at the Cayuga County Jail.

"I'm very sorry for what happened," he said.

While victim impact statements were sent to the court, no one was present to read them. Budelmann said he was sent letters from the victim's mother and another relative, who said they felt the blame couldn't be placed solely on Carnicelli, as the victim had a substance abuse issue. It was later noted that the victim's mother asked if Carnicelli could be given her contact information. Budelmann noted Carnicelli's addiction issues and later lauded him for engaging in recovery programs while at the jail, but said the problem in this instance wasn't Carnicelli's addiction, "it was your selling."

Britton Bouchard represented the DA's office Tuesday. Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci previously said that during Carnicelli's guilty plea in May, he admitted that in late October, "He consciously disregarded the known risk of a fatal overdose when he sold a bundle of heroin laced with a fentanyl compound, which caused the victim to suffer a fatal overdose, thereby recklessly causing the victim’s death."

The DA's office said Carnicelli sold the drugs despite knowing that the victim was on prescription medication and had a higher risk of death. The day after the overdose death, Carnicelli was found in possession of more than 1/8 of an ounce of fentanyl during a search of his home. During his plea, Carnicelli admitted to knowingly possessing the fentanyl with the intent to sell it.