Auburn drug dealer sentenced to state prison

An Auburn man will spend time in state prison after multiple drug convictions.

Corey Parkman, 33, of 23 Easterly Ave., was in Cayuga County Court Tuesday with his attorney, William Sullivan, on charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, all class B felonies.

Parkman was sentenced to three years in state prison on each count, to run concurrently, followed by two years post release supervision. The court also issued a shock camp order for the sentence and imposed a series of penalties and fees, according to Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann.

Before Judge Mark Fandrich made his decision, Parkman spoke for himself.

"I apologize to anyone that I've hurt," he said.

In December 2019, Parkman was arrested on two separate indictment warrants in cases handled by the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, Auburn Police Department Deputy Chief Roger Anthony said at the time. One warrant accused Parkman of selling less than a half ounce of cocaine on three separate occasions to an agent of the drug task force in May of that year.

The other warrant, Anthony said, was related to a search warrant the task force executed at Parkman's home on June 7, 2019, when officers found cocaine, scales, cash and controlled substances, including pharmaceutical medications.

