Auburn graduate now head of New York sheriffs organization

An Auburn native is now the president of the statewide sheriffs association.

Columbia County Sheriff David P. Bartlett was sworn-in last week as the new board leader of the New York State Sheriffs' Association, the organization announced. Bartlett is a 1980 graduate of Auburn High School. The son of Auburn resident Janice Bartlett, he was born and raised in Auburn.

Bartlett was first elected sheriff in Columbia County in 2013. He was hired as a deputy sheriff there in 1984 after graduating from SUNY Cobleskill. He is running for a third-term as sheriff this year.

The sheriff's association elevated Bartlett to the presidential post during its virtual annual meeting. In that role, he will work with all 58 county sheriffs in New York state "to further their joint efforts to enhance public safety through professional training schools, accreditation programs and advocacy," an association press release said. Bartlett previously was the association's first vice president.

Bartlett listed a number of priorities for the association in the coming year, including seeking state civil service rules changes to help sheriff's offices diversify their workforces, improvements in the state's recently changed bail laws and navigating the impacts of the expected marijuana legalization law.

