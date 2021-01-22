Auburn homicide defendant charged with violating protection order

An Auburn man facing a murder indictment was arrested this week for allegedly calling someone from the Cayuga County Jail who had an order of protection against him, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.
Gage B. Ashley, 23, 7 Aurelius Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, was arrested in 2019 in the shooting death of 36-year-old Joshua Poole at 8 Delevan St. that year, along with co-defendants Tyree Anglin and Lucciano Spagnola. He's been in Cayuga County Jail since that time.
Sheriff's office Detective Lt. Fred Cornelius said Friday that Ashley's recent call to the person with the protection order counted as a violation, so he was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, on Thursday. Cornelius said he does not believe the phone call was connected with the homicide case.
In a 2019 press conference announcing the arrests of Ashley, Anglin and Spagnola, Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler called Poole's death "another tragic and senseless outcome resulting from the scourge that surrounds the illegal activities and use of narcotics in our community." All three were indicted in January 2020 on second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and fourth-degree conspiracy.
Ashley was also charged with also charged with first-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence. In November, Christian Rivera was also charged in Poole's death, with authorities saying Rivera planned the robbery that lead to the death.