Auburn homicide defendant charged with violating protection order

An Auburn man facing a murder indictment was arrested this week for allegedly calling someone from the Cayuga County Jail who had an order of protection against him, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

Gage B. Ashley, 23, 7 Aurelius Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, was arrested in 2019 in the shooting death of 36-year-old Joshua Poole at 8 Delevan St. that year, along with co-defendants Tyree Anglin and Lucciano Spagnola. He's been in Cayuga County Jail since that time.

Sheriff's office Detective Lt. Fred Cornelius said Friday that Ashley's recent call to the person with the protection order counted as a violation, so he was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, on Thursday. Cornelius said he does not believe the phone call was connected with the homicide case.