Auburn man accused of assaulting officer pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

A 2019 confrontation between an Auburn man and an Auburn Police Department officer in a downtown parking lot was resolved in Cayuga County Court Tuesday.
Jason J. Murphy, 38, was in front of Judge Mark Fandrich Tuesday in a virtual appearance from the office of his attorney, Annaleigh Porter. Murphy pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a violation, in satisfaction of original criminal charges that included the felony of second-degree assault.
On July 16, 2019, Murphy was arrested in the Mavis Discount Tire parking lot by Auburn Police Officer Nicholas Atkins, who saw Murphy outside a vehicle with a car door open and what he thought was a purse in his hand around 1 a.m. APD Deputy Chief Roger Anthony said at the time that Murphy reached for his pocket when Atkins approached him, and Atkins ordered Murphy to remove his hands from his pockets. Atkins later recovered a knife from Murphy. While Atkins was arresting Murphy on a city weapons ordinance violation, Murphy pulled away from Atkins, which knocked them both to the ground. Murphy was charged with second-degree assault with intent to physically injure, a class D felony, and resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, both misdemeanors.
Murphy, however, disputed the APD account, with attorney Porter referring to Atkins' actions as a "unilateral and unexplained escalation." Murphy was cooperative during Atkins' investigation, Porter said, and used his key fob to indicate the car in the parking lot belonged to him and wasn't stolen. But Fandrich denied a motion to dismiss the case in June.
In making a plea deal, Senior Cayuga County Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina said in court "we fully defend the actions of the police officer in this case." At the time of the incident, there had been issues in Auburn with people stealing items from cars, Valdina said, so Atkins went over to Murphy. Valdina said he believes Murphy was trying to communicate what the situation really was, but he "abruptly reached for his pocket, where he had a knife visible. From the officer's standpoint, obviously that's something he's got to take action against," and then the struggle ensued.
"I don't believe there was anything improper or incorrect by the officer in this case. I think he handled it appropriately," Valdina continued. "For whatever reason, the defendant didn't communicate clearly or as clearly as he could have, what this situation was, which turned to be completely innocent. But from the officer's standpoint, it looked like a potential crime in progress."
Valdina said it was also taken into account that Murphy is a business owner with several children.
Porter disagreed with Valdina's assessment of the incident. She mentioned that Murphy reached for his key fob to establish that he owned the car, and said Murphy never reached for a knife.
"He did have a pocket knife. That is entirely legal to possess. But he did not reach for it or even indicate that he had it in any threatening manner. There was no criminal conduct by Mr. Murphy," Porter said. "This case has been something that I personally have lost a lot of faith and sleep over. This case disturbs me. I have a hard time driving by Mavis Tire and not envisioning what I would have done or another lawful community member would have done."
"We are prepared to resolve this in a way that does not result in any criminal conviction for my client, that results in a favorable disposition that involves sealing, but I want to make it clear that I don't think there's a meeting of the minds as far as what side of the law things fell on that evening," she said.
After accepting Murphy's guilty plea to the violation, Fandrich said Murphy would be fined $250 along with a $120 surcharge. After thanking Valdina and Porter for their help in resolving the matter, Fandrich addressed Murphy again, saying he was "very cooperative" in his different court appearances and wished him and his family good luck.
Also in court:
• A Cayuga County sex offender is getting prison time for failing to register his address.
Kyle Phillips, 29, who at one point had an address of 430 N. St. Road, Apartment 1, Sennett, was in front of Fandrich virtually Tuesday for two separate counts of failure to notify of a sex offender address change, a class D felony. He was arrested for one charge on Aug. 6, while he was arrested for the other Dec. 16.
When Phillips was supposed to be sentenced for one of the charges in early February, his attorney, Rome Canzano, asked for an adjournment and for sentencing to be rescheduled "for a plea by way of (superior court information)," to the other sex offender address change charge. Canzano said at the time that he understood that the additional charge predated the original charge, but it was discovered later.
There was an agreement for sentencing at the time in light of that additional charge, with the new sentencing being 1 1/3 to four years in state prison, with both of those sentences running concurrently.
On Tuesday, Phillips pleaded guilty to the additional charge. Fandrich then sentenced him on both counts.
• An Auburn man pleaded not guilty to a litany of criminal charges.
Kenneth R. Scott Jr., 31, 5 Bellevue Place, was before Fandrich virtually on a return on warrant for first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery, both class B felonies; the class C felonies of second-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.
Scott was also set to be arraigned for tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony; second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, and second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class D felonies.
Joseph Sapio, Scott's attorney, pleaded not guilty on behalf of his client on every charge. Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather DeStefano said Scott "was missing for quite some time" and there were a number of bench warrants issued by both the county court and Auburn City Court for him. She noted that Scott was charged Sunday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree criminal using drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; possession of a dangerous drug/substance, and was picked up on a bench warrant. The weapon possession charge was because he possessed a dagger, DeStefano said. She asked that he be remanded without bail to the Cayuga County Jail on both indictments, which Fandrich accepted.
Scott's next day in court is June 29.
