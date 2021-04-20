Auburn man accused of assaulting officer pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

Valdina said it was also taken into account that Murphy is a business owner with several children.

Porter disagreed with Valdina's assessment of the incident. She mentioned that Murphy reached for his key fob to establish that he owned the car, and said Murphy never reached for a knife.

"He did have a pocket knife. That is entirely legal to possess. But he did not reach for it or even indicate that he had it in any threatening manner. There was no criminal conduct by Mr. Murphy," Porter said. "This case has been something that I personally have lost a lot of faith and sleep over. This case disturbs me. I have a hard time driving by Mavis Tire and not envisioning what I would have done or another lawful community member would have done."

"We are prepared to resolve this in a way that does not result in any criminal conviction for my client, that results in a favorable disposition that involves sealing, but I want to make it clear that I don't think there's a meeting of the minds as far as what side of the law things fell on that evening," she said.