Auburn man accused of knifepoint robbery

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said a call came in at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, from a man who said he had been robbed at knifepoint by Thomas Michael Trathen, 18, of 189 Genesee St.

The alleged victim said he had been walking with Trathen in the area of Merriman Street and Chapman Avenue when Trathen pulled out a knife and demanded an audio speaker and the victim's own knife. The man gave up those two items and Trathen left, Anthony said. When the APD arrived at the scene, Trathen was still in the area and was arrested at around 8:23 p.m. The speaker and knife were both recovered.