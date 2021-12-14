 Skip to main content
CRIME

Auburn man accused of raping 11-year-old

An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with raping a child last spring.

The Auburn Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 9, charged Michael C. Thorn, 35, 44 Bradford St. with first-degree rape, a class B felony. Police said Thorn is accused of having sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old child in May. Police said the rape took place inside in a car in a parking lot in the city.

Thorn was arraigned in Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part court on the day of his arrest and placed into the custody of Cayuga County Jail on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

On Tuesday, however, he was released on his own recognizance after appearing for a preliminary hearing in the case in Auburn City Court. The case is being transferred to Cayuga County Court.

