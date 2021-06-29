Auburn man admits role in 2019 fatal shooting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Anglin, Ashley and Spagnola were charged with murder by law enforcement in the same month that the 2019 death occurred, Rivera wasn't charged until November 2020. Officials at the time said Rivera helped plan the robbery that lead to Poole's death.

When talking about the events surrounding the death, Anglin told the court that Rivera gave them money to buy gloves and masks at Walmart and that when they went back to Rivera's home, there were drugs and firearms from Rivera. When Valdina asked Anglin if he disputes that Ashley and Spagnola caused Poole's death, Anglin said no. At the time of the original arrests, authorities said that Ashley and Spagnola were the accused shooters.

Anglin, Ashley and Spagnola were all indicted in January 2020 on updated charges, including second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and fourth-degree conspiracy. Ashley was also charged with first-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

Valdina asked that sentencing for Anglin be postponed until after the trial for Ashley and Spagnola. That trial is currently set to begin Aug. 16.