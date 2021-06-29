Auburn man admits role in 2019 fatal shooting

One of the four defendants charged with murder in connection with a November 2019 shooting death in Auburn has reached a plea deal with the prosecution.
Tyree Anglin, 21, whose most recent listed address was 119 N. Division St., Auburn, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to a reduced charge in connection with the killing of Joshua Poole, 36, at 8 Delevan St.
Anglin was facing the charges of second-degree murder, a class A felony; first-degree attempted robbery, a class C felony; and fourth-degree conspiracy, a class E felony. He agreed to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter, with an expected sentence of 10 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.
During Tuesday's appearance, Anglin answered questions from Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina regarding what happened before, during and after the 2019 shooting.
Anglin called the incident "an attempted robbery gone bad." Anglin said he, Gage Ashley and Lucciano Spagnola were at the Auburn home of Christian Rivera, the night before the incident, though Anglin noted that he couldn't remember Rivera's exact address.
While Anglin, Ashley and Spagnola were charged with murder by law enforcement in the same month that the 2019 death occurred, Rivera wasn't charged until November 2020. Officials at the time said Rivera helped plan the robbery that lead to Poole's death.
When talking about the events surrounding the death, Anglin told the court that Rivera gave them money to buy gloves and masks at Walmart and that when they went back to Rivera's home, there were drugs and firearms from Rivera. When Valdina asked Anglin if he disputes that Ashley and Spagnola caused Poole's death, Anglin said no. At the time of the original arrests, authorities said that Ashley and Spagnola were the accused shooters.
Anglin, Ashley and Spagnola were all indicted in January 2020 on updated charges, including second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and fourth-degree conspiracy. Ashley was also charged with first-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.
Valdina asked that sentencing for Anglin be postponed until after the trial for Ashley and Spagnola. That trial is currently set to begin Aug. 16.
Leone initially said he would be asking for a pre-sentence investigation before Anglin's sentencing. But later during Tuesday's appearance, Valdina and James Baker, Anglin's attorney, briefly engaged in a private conversation and then a sidebar discussion was requested and accepted by Leone. The judge, defense and prosecution all went into a different room, while Anglin stayed in the courtroom.
A few minutes later, the judge and attorneys returned and Leone asked that the record reflect that he participated in a sidebar with the prosecution and defense. Leone noted that as a result of that, he would be ordering Anglin to appear before him to review his case's status on Sept. 23. Leone further said he would no longer be ordering a pre-sentence investigation report but added that Anglin was to not cause any trouble while being held in jail.
