Auburn man admits sexually assaulting child for three years

AUBURN — An Auburn man who police said sexually assaulted a child multiple times every week over the course of three years, pleaded guilty to a felony charge on Tuesday.
Joseph George Woodman, 33, was charged in October with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child younger than 13 years old, a class B felony. In Cayuga County Court Tuesday, Woodman, of 1 Barber St., waived his right to have his case go to a grand jury, was arraigned and pleaded guilty.
Because of the plea, the victim won't have to testify, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said after court.
Woodman's agreed-upon sentence is seven years in state prison and 10 years of post-release supervision. During court, Judge Mark Fandrich asked Woodman to describe what he did and various questions related to his understanding of what he was agreeing to and what rights he was waiving.
Fandrich said if Woodman got into "more trouble" or is found to have been untruthful about not having any prior criminal convictions, Fandrich would not be bound by the sentencing agreement. Woodman is due to be sentenced Oct. 27.
"He has been cooperative," Budelmann said of Woodman after court. "He admitted from the interview on that he abused the child and accepted responsibility here."
When Woodman was arrested last fall, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said the sexual conduct started in August 2014 when the girl was 9 and continued through August 2017. Police said Woodman was accused of sexually assaulting the girl "approximately twice a week" during that three-year period.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
