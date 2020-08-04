Auburn man admits sexually assaulting child for three years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — An Auburn man who police said sexually assaulted a child multiple times every week over the course of three years, pleaded guilty to a felony charge on Tuesday.

Joseph George Woodman, 33, was charged in October with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child younger than 13 years old, a class B felony. In Cayuga County Court Tuesday, Woodman, of 1 Barber St., waived his right to have his case go to a grand jury, was arraigned and pleaded guilty.

Because of the plea, the victim won't have to testify, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said after court.

Woodman's agreed-upon sentence is seven years in state prison and 10 years of post-release supervision. During court, Judge Mark Fandrich asked Woodman to describe what he did and various questions related to his understanding of what he was agreeing to and what rights he was waiving.

Fandrich said if Woodman got into "more trouble" or is found to have been untruthful about not having any prior criminal convictions, Fandrich would not be bound by the sentencing agreement. Woodman is due to be sentenced Oct. 27.