Auburn man admits stabbing 14-year-old girl

On the day his jury trial was scheduled to start, an Auburn man pleaded guilty to stabbing a teenage girl last summer in the city.

Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said in a news release Tuesday that a case was resolved by a guilty plea Monday from James Scott, 37. Scott pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, a class D felony, before jury selection in a Cayuga County Court trial in front of Judge Thomas Leone began.

As part of a plea deal, Scott currently faces an agreed-upon sentence of 15 years to life in prison, with sentencing adjourned until Aug. 5, Budelmann said.

The stabbing, which law enforcement said was a domestic violence case, took place around 3:30 p.m. July 14. The girl was with her dog at the backyard of her home on Wall Street, Budelmann said, when Scott approached her with a pocket knife displayed and demanded she give him the dog. After the girl gave Scott the dog, he stabbed her in the back and shoulder and fled with her dog.

Budelmann said stab wound to the victim's back was 4 centimeters wide while the stab wound to her shoulder was 5 centimeters wide and 12 centimeters deep.