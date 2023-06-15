AUBURN — An Auburn man whose murder conviction was overturned on appeal has been arraigned a second time.

Gage Ashley, 25, was before Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court Thursday on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the death of 36-year-old Joshua A. Poole at 8 Delevan St. on Nov. 15, 2019.

Ashley was convicted in the case and sentenced in December 2021, but the state Appellate Division-Fourth Department, a mid-level appeals court, said in a May 2023 decision that the grand jury that originally indicted him was illegally constituted due to one of the grand jurors not being qualified to serve because of a previous criminal conviction.

The appeals court ordered that the conviction be reversed, Ashley's previous guilty plea be vacated and the original indictment be dismissed without prejudice for the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office to again present any appropriate charges to a different grand jury.

On Thursday, Todd Sloan, Ashley's defense attorney, said his client would be pleading not guilty to every count, and Sloan and Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina made arguments on whether Ashley should receive bail or not.

Valdina recommended the defendant be remanded to the jail, calling Ashley a flight risk and noted he is facing life in prison without parole. He later added that "the evidence is overwhelming."

"He's a risk to this community," Valdina said.

Sloan said that "In the eyes of the law, (Ashley) is an innocent man" and said Ashley is entitled to be heard on bail. Noting Ashley has family and strong ties in the area, Sloan said that Ashley has a 4-year-old daughter "he desperately wants to see." Sloan said Ashley has continually been cooperative with him.

"He's fully prepared to answer these charges and he will make every appearance," Sloan said.

After Ashley's arraignment, Sloan emphasized that since the prior conviction was overturned, "it's supposed to be fresh eyes, we're supposed to make determinations on everything that (has) only been heard now from this point forward."

"It was an illegal indictment. We're starting from square one. Nothing has happened in the eyes of the law," Sloan later said.

Leone remanded Ashley to the Cayuga County Jail with no bail.

Valdina said after court that "as of today," motions have not been filed for the indictments of Tyree Anglin and Lucciano Spagnola, who were both also charged in connection to Poole's death, to be vacated. Ashley, Anglin and Spagnola had all been in front of the same grand jury in December 2019. In November 2021, Spagnola was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison on two counts of second-degree murder. Anglin, who originally faced a murder count, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in late June 2021 and was sentenced in mid-June 2022.

When asked Thursday how many defendants in other cases were potentially affected by the appeals court's determination that that particular grand jury was illegally constituted, because grand juries can be empaneled for months, Valdina said he could not comment.

In a news release Thursday from the DA's office about Ashley's new arraignment, the office said it has filed for permission to appeal the fourth department's decision to the New York State Court of Appeals, the state's top court.

Ashley pleaded guilty in September 2021 to every charge he faced at the time. Later that year, Leone sentenced him to to 21 years to life in prison for first-degree murder and second-degree murder, in addition to 15 years to life and 5 years of post-release supervision for first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also received sentences for less serious charges.

The appeals court said in its decision that it agreed with the defendant's assertion that an error was made in refusing to dismiss the indictment "on the ground that the grand jury was illegally constituted," because one of the grand jurors wasn't qualified to serve due to a prior criminal conviction. Sloan previously filed a motion to dismiss Ashley's previous indictment ahead of the trial after learning about one of the grand jurors having a felony conviction. Leone heard arguments on the matter from Sloan and attorneys for Spagnola at an August 2021 hearing, but ultimately upheld the indictments.

Ashley is due in court for a pre-trial conference July 13.