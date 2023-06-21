An Auburn property manager is among three people charged with trying to arrange to have sex with a female child.

Authorities on Wednesday said that a joint operation by the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn Police Department, New York State Police, Finger Lakes Drug Task Force and the FBI was conducted from June 7 to June 21 for the purpose of identifying individuals seeking to engage in sexual acts with children under the age of 15.

As a result of the effort, police said, Anthony T. Bartolotta, 49, of Auburn; Daniel Miller, 39, of Liverpool; and Brian Neilson, 41, of Seneca Falls, were arrested and charged with second-degree attempted rape "after they did attempt to solicit sex with an underage female child for money," according to a joint news release.

Bartolotta works for his family's R&M Real Estate Group, which owns several commercial and residential properties in downtown Auburn.

Police said there is potential that more victims may be identified as a result of the investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office at cayugasheriff.com; call the Criminal Investigation Division of the sheriff’s office at (315) 253-1610; email the Auburn Police Department at communitywatch@auburnny.gov; or call the department's Detective Bureau at (315) 255-4705. Police said that callers may remain anonymous.

“We would like to commend the members of our agencies, our law enforcement partners, and the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office for proactively addressing the problem of child sexual abuse in our community," authorities said. "There is no worse criminal offender than those that intentionally prey on children and we will continue to utilize all resources available to identify, arrest, and hold accountable those that victimize them.”