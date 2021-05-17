Auburn man arrested after 'man with a knife' complaint at downtown bar

An Auburn man is facing several charges after what police called a "dangerous incident" at a bar Saturday night.

Auburn police officers were dispatched to Swaby's, 6 South St., after receiving a complaint about a man with a knife. According to police, when officers arrived there were multiple customers outside yelling that there was someone inside with a knife.

Officers entered the bar and located the suspect, Michael Maunder, who was fighting with bouncers and customers. An investigation found that Maunder allegedly threatened two people at the bar and took property from one of the victims.

Maunder, 28, of 43 Grover St., was arrested and charged with two felonies — first-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny. The charges also include five misdemeanors — two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree menacing, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and false personation — and a violation, two counts of second-degree harassment.

Police said Maunder was processed and held pending centralized arraignment. He remained in the custody of Cayuga County Jail as of late Monday morning.

Auburn police thanked the Swaby's bouncers and customers who assisted with apprehending Maunder.

