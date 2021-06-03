Auburn man charged in stabbing on Orchard Street

An Auburn man is facing felony charges in connection with a fight on Orchard Street Wednesday night that sent one person to a hospital with a stab wound, the Auburn Police Department said.

Officers responded to the area of 94 Orchard St. at 7:12 p.m. to investigate a call of three people fighting, according to an APD news release issued Thursday morning. Police discovered that a male victim had been stabbed, and he was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition, police said, several large pieces of asphalt were thrown through an apartment window and one large piece of asphalt was thrown through an occupied vehicle's window.

The investigation resulted in police identifying and arresting a suspect in connection with the stabbing. The suspect, Kareem E. Davis, 35, of 94 Orchard St., Apt. 4, had gone back into his apartment but after police called for him to come outside, he was taken into custody without incident, according to the news release.

Davis was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class D felonies, as well as fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors.