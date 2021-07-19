Auburn man charged with arson, strangulation

A city resident faces multiple felony charges in connection with a domestic incident that included an intentionally set house fire, the Auburn Police Department said.

The APD and Auburn Fire Department responded to a fire at 35 Kensington Ave. around 2:25 p.m. Saturday, July 17, and established a perimeter because they thought the suspect was still inside. Smoke was coming from the structure when responders arrived at the scene.

Police later determined that the suspect had fled the scene and was picked up later on Cross Street.

The APD said an investigation determined that the fire was an arson connected with a domestic incident at the Kensington Avenue property.

Police charged Charles E. McEneany, 36, transient, Auburn, with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony, and third-degree arson, a class E felony.

Police requested that anyone with additional information about the incident to contact Detective Nicholas Atkins at (315) 255-4703 or (315) 253-3231. Calls can be anonymous.

McEneany was arraigned in the Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and remains in custody at Cayuga County Jail as of Monday morning.

The house on Kensington Avenue sustained minor smoke and flame damage, the Auburn Fire Department said.

