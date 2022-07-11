Auburn man charged with attempted rape, burglary

An Auburn man is facing several felonies charges after forcing his way into the home of a woman who has a protective order against him and trying to rape her, the Auburn Police Department said.

Brandon Michael Lowe, 36, of 26 Sheridan St., Auburn, was charged last week with second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree burglary, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree attempted rape and first-degree criminal contempt, according to the APD.

Police said Lowe entered the victim's home in the city of Auburn without permission on Friday, July 8. An argument ensued, and then Lowe began to sexually abuse and try to rape the woman.

Police said a third party made a call to 911, and police officers arrived to find the abuse was ongoing. They took Lowe into custody.

Lowe was arraigned first at Centralize Arraigned Party court and then in Auburn City Court. He remained in custody at Cayuga County Jail as of Monday afternoon, with bail of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.