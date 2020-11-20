Auburn man charged with murder in 2019 Delevan Street homicide

Rivera's charges include second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Defense attorney Rome Canzano — who represented Rivera only for the arraignment because Canzano said he has a conflict stemming from another case — entered not guilty pleas on all of the charges on Rivera's behalf.

Canzano asked for bail for Rivera, saying he is a father and has "significant medical conditions for which he has to seek treatment" but wouldn't be able to seek that treatment while in custody. Canzano added that Rivera has not fled the city or country.

Budelmann argued that letting Rivera out on bail would be a "risk of flight, a risk to the community." In numerous jail calls, Budelmann continued, Rivera threatened to "shoot, hang, crack people's skulls open" and commit other forms of retaliation against others. One of the people he threatened was "severely beaten, and there (are) felony charges pending against the people who did it," the district attorney added. Budelmann asked that Rivera be remanded to the jail.