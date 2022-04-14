Auburn man could get 100 years in prison for sexually abusing children

An Auburn man could get 100 years in prison for filming himself having sex with children.

Devin Nau, 27, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of distribution of child pornography before United States District Judge David N. Hurd in Syracuse for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York.

As a part of his guilty plea, Nau admitted filming and photographing himself having sex with two minors using his cell phone. He also admitted that after recording the sex acts, he used a social media messaging application to distribute the child pornography to other people over the internet.

Nau is facing at least 15 years and up to 100 years in prison. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said Nau will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of this conviction. He will stay detained pending sentencing scheduled for Aug. 11.

Homeland Security Investigations, investigators with the Computer Crimes Unit of the New York State Police, the Auburn Police Department and the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office investigated Nau's case. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J.L. Brown as part of Project Safe Childhood.

