An Auburn man is facing criminal charges for driving drunk with a child in the vehicle last week, the Auburn Police Department said.

Auburn Police Chief James Slayton said a vehicle was traveling southbound on Washington Street in the city around 8:55 p.m. April 1. When that vehicle made an improper left turn onto the Arterial, Slayton said, a nearby APD officer initiated a traffic stop.

While interacting with the driver, Jeffrey S. Roberts, 62, of 90 Owasco St., 3, the officer determined Roberts may have been under the influence of alcohol. Another adult and a 12-year-old child were also in the vehicle at the time. After Roberts failed a series of field sobriety tests, he was placed under arrest, Slayton said.

Roberts was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger first offense, driving while intoxicated first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least 0.08 of 1% first offense. After he was taken to the Auburn police station, it was discovered Roberts had a blood alcohol content level of .14%, nearly twice the legal limit of .08%. He was issued an appearance ticket at Auburn City Court for a later date.