Auburn man faces drug, weapon charges after police execute search warrant

An Auburn man is facing multiple drug and weapon charges after the conclusion of an investigation into cocaine sales in the city.

According to Auburn police, at about 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, members of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force with assistance from the Auburn Police Department, executed a search warrant at 5 Cottrell St.

During the search warrant, investigators recovered over an ounce of cocaine, over ½ oz of methamphetamine, four digital scales and numerous assorted microbags and packaging material as well as more than $4,500 in cash. Investigators also recovered a 12-gauge shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, and a .50 caliber black powder shotgun.

Arthur M. Janes, 46, was arrested as part of the investigation and search warrant. Janes was processed and held pending his arraignment at the Centralized Arraignment Part court.

Janes was charged with two third-degree counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony; two second-degree counts of using drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and three counts of fourth-degree possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

