An Auburn man faces multiple felony charges after police say he possessed cocaine and a firearm during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Auburn Police Department, at about 1:04 a.m., Lt. Walters of the Auburn Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a red Ford pick-up. The driver, Jessie D. Wright, 25, of 73 Owasco St., Apt. 2, was involved in a harassment complaint earlier in the night where he allegedly threatened the use of a firearm.

During the stop Wright became uncooperative and was observed clenching his fist appearing to attempt to conceal what was in his hand. At this time Walters and Off. Parker observed a large quantity of a white substance located in Wright’s hand. The substance tested positive for the presence of cocaine and weighed over 12 grams.

At this time the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force was contacted to assist the Auburn Police’s patrol division. A search warrant was obtained for the pick-up. During the execution of the search warrant, an unloaded 9mm handgun was recovered from within the vehicle. In addition to the firearm, over 80 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms were recovered and tested positive for Psilocybin.

Wright was charged with four felonies, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, two of them, class B felonies, the other a class C felony and one count of criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony.

Wright is being held at the Cayuga County Jail.

Finger Lakes Drug Task, which is comprised of the Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police, thanks the Auburn Patrol Division for their assistance.