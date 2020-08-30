Auburn man faces five felony charges after drug task force search

An Auburn man is facing multiple felony charges after police executed a search warrant at his Arch Street home on Saturday.
The search at 2 Arch St., conducted around 8:20 p.m. by members of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force with assistance from other Auburn Police Department officers, resulted in the arrest of Paul B. Bovee, 32, according to an APD press release.
Police said they recovered a loaded .22-caliber handgun, a loaded .22-caliber bolt action rifle, more than half an ounce of fentanyl or methamphetamine compound, scales, packaging material and "a small amount of US currency." The search warrant was issued by Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone.
Bovee was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies. He was also charged with the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal possession weapon and two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
In addition to the weapons- and drug-related charges, Bovee was charged with menacing a police officer, a felony, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor. Details on what lead to those charges were not immediately available on Sunday.
Bovee was being held in Cayuga County Jail on Sunday.
According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website, Bovee is on parole after he was released from Willard Drug Treatment Campus in February after serving time for a 2018 drug conviction in Cayuga County.
