Auburn man faces multiple weapon, drug charges after fight, struggle over gun

An Auburn man faces several weapon and drug charges stemming from a fight over a handgun last weekend, the Auburn Police Department said.

According to an APD news release issued Tuesday, officers responded to a call at 11:48 a.m. Sunday at 86 Wall St, Apt 1, for a report of two men fighting and struggling over a handgun.

Police said one man had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived while the second person remained and turned over a handgun over to police.

Auburn police said that Gabriel Charette, of 43 Frazee St, Lower Apt, went to 86 Wall St. to confront the victim about a prior matter and they began to argue. The two parties then engaged in a physical fight when Charette allegedly pulled out a handgun and threatened the victim.

The victim and Charette then fought over control of the handgun, with the victim ultimately gaining control, police said. Charette then fled the scene.

At approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, Charette was located at his Frazee Street residence. He was detained and transported to Auburn police headquarters for further questioning.