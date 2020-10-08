Auburn man faces prison for violating order of protection

AUBURN — An Auburn man faces prison time for continually contacting a woman who has an order of protection against him.

Mathew Mosher, 46, of 9 First Ave., pleaded guilty before Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court Thursday to two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony.

Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said that last year, Mosher entered the home of a woman who has the order against him, took a key out of a lock and left. Budelmann also said that on Dec. 23, 2019, Mosher entered the victim's home again.

Budelmann said Mosher admitted having had phone contact with the victim. Budelmann noted Mosher's order dictates he can not have any contact with the victim except as allowed by Cayuga County Family Court, which limits him to texting the woman about child visitation.

Mosher is due back in court for sentencing Oct. 29. He faces an indeterminate sentence of 1 and 1/3 to four years in prison.

Also in court

• The sentencing of a woman on drug dealing charges was pushed back to next month.