Auburn man faces weapon charge after loaded handgun allegedly found in closet
CRIME

An Auburn man faces weapon and drug charges after the county probation department allegedly found a loaded handgun in his closet.

According to an Auburn Police Department press release on Tuesday, Jacquon Stokes was charged with second-degree possession of a weapon, a felony; and fourth-degree possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

At about 1:14 p.m. Monday, Auburn police responded to Oak Creek Town Homes apartment Z145 to assist the Cayuga County Probation Department in an investigation related to Stokes allegedly possessing illegal handguns inside his residence.

Jacquon Stokes

According to the release, Cayuga County Probation conducted a search of the residence and found a .45 caliber Ruger SR45 handgun in Stokes’ bedroom closet. The handgun’s magazine was loaded with ammunition and the serial number on the slide of the gun was also found to be defaced, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and any further information can be reported to the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231 or to the lead investigator, Detective Adam Rivers at (315 )567-0073 or arivers@auburnny.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.

