Auburn man gets 10 years in prison for latest felony drug conviction

Joseph Sapio, Harrison's attorney, asked that Leone consider a four-year sentence. Sapio said Harrison has drug addiction issues that have impacted his health so badly that if Harrison received 12 years, which was the maximum amount Harrison faced, Sapio was concerned it would essentially be a "death sentence" for Harrison.

"Drugs have polluted and damaged his body to the point where he has pretty substantial heart failure issues," Sapio said.

Leone said he has presided over various cases involving Harrison, and that Harrison doesn't exhibit any signs of being an addict.

Prior to the sentencing itself being discussed, Sapio also argued for Harrison's trial verdict to be set aside, arguing against how discovery during the trial was handled and added that he felt one of the jurors in the trial had indicated he wouldn't be able to be unequivocal and fairly and impartially make a decision in the trial.

"Because he said he could not be unequivocal, I asked for him to be removed for cause, that application was denied," Sapio said after the sentencing. "It was opposed by Senior (Assistant District Attorney Brittany) Grome Antonacci at the time, and the judge agreed with the people on that matter."