Auburn man gets 10 years in prison for latest felony drug conviction

AUBURN — An Auburn man was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for multiple drug-related charges.
Sid Shabazz Harrison, 41, 11 Cady St., received his sentence from Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court Thursday. Harrison was convicted at trial in February of third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree using drug paraphernalia.
The charges stemmed from when Auburn Police Department executed a state parole warrant in the Grant Avenue area in September 2019. Over 1/8th of an ounce of cocaine, a digital scale and a cutting agent were found in the search.
Harrison, who previously lived in Rochester, was sentenced Thursday on each individual charge, all to be served concurrently, with the longest sentence being 10 years of incarceration and three years of post-release supervision.
Before Leone's decision, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said that considering Harrison's age, his criminal history and his four previous convictions — including for selling crack cocaine in Cayuga County in 2001 and 2013 — Budelmann felt Harrison has shown he is not going to stop committing these types of offenses.
Joseph Sapio, Harrison's attorney, asked that Leone consider a four-year sentence. Sapio said Harrison has drug addiction issues that have impacted his health so badly that if Harrison received 12 years, which was the maximum amount Harrison faced, Sapio was concerned it would essentially be a "death sentence" for Harrison.
"Drugs have polluted and damaged his body to the point where he has pretty substantial heart failure issues," Sapio said.
Leone said he has presided over various cases involving Harrison, and that Harrison doesn't exhibit any signs of being an addict.
Prior to the sentencing itself being discussed, Sapio also argued for Harrison's trial verdict to be set aside, arguing against how discovery during the trial was handled and added that he felt one of the jurors in the trial had indicated he wouldn't be able to be unequivocal and fairly and impartially make a decision in the trial.
"Because he said he could not be unequivocal, I asked for him to be removed for cause, that application was denied," Sapio said after the sentencing. "It was opposed by Senior (Assistant District Attorney Brittany) Grome Antonacci at the time, and the judge agreed with the people on that matter."
Leone said Thursday that he felt there were no discovery errors and stood by the jury selection process.
Sapio said Harrison intends to try to appeal the matter.
On Oct. 29, Harrison is scheduled to return to court for an omnibus motion for another third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance charge, stemming from a case in which Harrison is accused of selling drugs to an undercover agent prior to the September 2019 bust.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
