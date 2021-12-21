Auburn man gets 15 years for raping woman

AUBURN — An Auburn man found guilty by Cayuga County jury of raping a woman was sentenced to state prison Tuesday.

Brian D. Lawrence, 25, whose most recent address was listed as 109 Washington St., Apt. 1, was found guilty by a seven-person jury in Cayuga County Court in October of first-degree rape, a class B felony, and second-degree trespass, a misdemeanor.

Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather De Stefano said Cayuga County Court Judge Mark Fandrich sentenced Lawrence to 15 years in state prison and 10 years post-release supervision for the rape charge. De Stefano noted Lawrence had been in custody since he was arrested in December 2020, so he was credited with time served for the trespass charge.

De Stefano said the DA's office recommended Lawrence receive 25 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision, which was the maximum sentence he could have received.

The Auburn Police Department previously said that on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, police went to Holley Street for a report of a barefoot woman walking in a bathrobe while a man possessing a butcher knife followed her. The woman had called 911 and said the man raped her and that he might kill her, police said at the time. The APD arrived and found the woman in a residence on Seymour Street. Lawrence, the suspect, was discovered walking in the Seymour Street area and was detained.

It was determined during the investigation that Lawrence used a key he took from a different person to enter the woman's residence without her permission and forcefully raped her. Lawrence took a knife from the victim's residence following the rape. The woman got out of the apartment and began walking down Holley Street to seek help while Lawrence followed her while having the knife in his possession. A knife was located near the spot where Lawrence was found.

