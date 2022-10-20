Auburn man gets nine years for repeatedly abusing child

AUBURN — A girl who had been sexually abused by an Auburn man for five years said in her victim impact statement that she is determined to not allow his actions to define her.

Parts of the child's statement were read before the sentencing of her abuser Thursday in Cayuga County Court.

Michael C. Thorn, 36, with a previous address of 44 Bradford St., was before Judge Thomas Leone Thursday for sentencing on charges of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors said Thorn abused the girl over a period of five years, beginning when she was 7 years old.

For the course of sexual conduct count, Thorn was sentenced to nine years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced to 364 days in the Cayuga County Jail for the endangering charge, which merges with his prison time, as the charges are running concurrently. He had previously pleaded to both of those counts.

The victim was in court Thursday, accompanied by several loved ones. Before Thorn's sentencing was announced, Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather De Stefano read from a victim's impact statement from girl. The victim referred to Thorn as "Thing 1" in her statement and referred to another person allegedly involved in the case as "Thing 2," recounting acts of abuse Thorn committed against her and the effect these actions had on her. She mentioned panic attacks, becoming more irritable and saying she "can't trust adults," among other things.

She wrote that while she "wouldn't wish this upon anyone, this has made me into an incredibly strong and confident young lady," adding that she wants to one day become a neonatal nurse.

"My abuse is something that happened to me, but it does not define me," her statement said.

Before issuing Thorn's sentences, Leone praised the girl's bravery, adding that "my heart goes out to her" in not being able to trust adults.

Leone then turned his attention to Thorn, noting his lack of an apology.

"I've seen a lot of hardened criminals, but these kinds of cases really turn my stomach," Leone said.

The judge also noted the length of the previously agreed-upon sentence for Thorn, but said "maybe it's not long enough."

“Through her bravery during the investigation and court proceedings, this young victim has held her abuser accountable to answer for his crimes," Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in a statement. "We hope that this lengthy prison sentence will offer some form of closure and justice for both the victim and our community."

Also in court

• A man was sentenced to jail time and probation on child pornography charges.

Camilo Gonzalez, 38, was originally facing three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and four counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. He previously pleaded to one of the promoting charges and was sentenced to to 10 years of shock probation, with the first six months at the jail.

• Jeffrey P. Shields, 29, was sentenced for first-degree criminal contempt to 1 1/2 to 3 three years in prison.

• Shawn D. Woolfolk, 20, was facing counts of second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child. He received a previously-agreed upon sentence of 364 days in the jail for the rape charge.

• Robert L. Lewis, 42, was facing counts of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Lewis received a previously-agreed upon sentence of 364 days in the jail for a third-degree assault charge. The second-degree assault count had been reduced to third-degree assault and the other charges were satisfied due to Lewis' previous plea.