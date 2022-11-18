Auburn man gets prison for robbery outside homeless shelter

AUBURN — An Auburn man who used a steak knife in a robbery at a homeless shelter parking lot was sentenced to prison Thursday in Cayuga County Court.

Joshua E. Robles, 22, whose address was listed as transient, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone in Thursday for sentencing. Under an agreement made with prosecutors in September, a first-degree robbery charge, which is a class B felony, was reduced to a first-degree attempted robbery count, a class C felony. He was sentenced to four years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision.

After court, Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said that on June 11 in the parking lot of the Chapel House homeless shelter, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, Robles and a male acquaintance were in someone else's car when Robles pulled out a steak knife and told the victim, "'Give me your stuff,'" she said. The acquaintance gave Robles his shirt, shoes and shorts, which also contained his wallet, and Robles left.

In court, Joseph Sapio, Robles' attorney, noted his client "did not backtrack" on his actions in his pre-sentence investigation report but did not express remorse. Sapio said Robles has since expressed regret. Grome Antonacci said Robles said in the report that he felt his actions were justified, but she did note that Robles admitted to the crime.

When Leone asked if there was anything he wanted to say, Robles said, "I was just in the wrong place, wrong time" and added that he isn't a bad person. While Leone said "I wish you were a little bit more remorseful," he said Robles did admit to his actions. The judge then gave Robles the sentence.

Also in court:

• A Syracuse man was sentenced Thursday after he originally received several charges from different law enforcement agencies on Nov. 1, 2021, after committing a burglary at the Grant Motel, taking a vehicle outside the Tractor Supply Co. store on Grant Avenue Road in Sennett and crashing that automobile into a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Auburn.

Rashawn E. Wilborn, 33, with a previously listed address of 550 Clinton St., was facing charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, third-degree burglary and two infractions. As a part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to two to four years in prison for third-degree burglary and 364 days in the Cayuga County Jail for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle count, with both of those running concurrently.

• William R. Burgdoff, 37, with a previously listed address of 19 McMaster St., Room 220, faced Leone Thursday, with three counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. He pleaded guilty to one count of criminal contempt in September and sentenced to one to three years in state prison. The plea satisfied the other counts.

• Christopher A. Francis, 36, with a previously listed address of 3594 Burtless Road, Scipio, faced a count of first-degree criminal contempt. As a part of previous agreement, Francis was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years in state prison, running consecutively to time left on his parole from a previous first-degree criminal contempt sentence in 2021.