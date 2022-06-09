 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURT

Auburn man gets prison time for attempted robbery at smoke shop

An Auburn man was sentenced to prison Thursday for attempting to rob a smoke shop on New Year's Eve

Michael A. Clardy, 29, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court, facing one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of first-degree attempted robbery, all Class C armed violent felonies.

Leone sentenced Clardy to seven years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision for each of the three charges, with all of those sentences running concurrently. Clardy pleaded guilty in April, admitting to using a loaded handgun when he tried to steal property and cash from the Auburn Smoke Shop, 67 Franklin St., on Dec. 31, acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in a news release at the time. 

After the attempted robbery, a witness followed Clardy to his residence on Franklin Street. Upon arrival, officers with the Auburn Police Department found a loaded firearm, clothing matching the suspect’s description, and face masks outside of his residence. Forensic analysis confirmed the defendant was the major contributor of DNA on the firearm. Video surveillance from the inside of the smoke shop depicted the robbery.

At the time of Clardy's initial arrest, APD said the semi-automatic handgun they believed Clardy had been brandishing was a Glock replica ghost gun, a firearm without a serial number allowing the weapon to be tracked.

Also in court

• Another man was also sentenced by Leone Thursday.

Travis S. Panek, 36, was in court for a sentencing, facing one count of third-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced to five years of probation with drug court, and ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution.

Michael Ahmed Demarquis Clardy

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Cayuga Nation denied injunction against Montezuma smoke shop

